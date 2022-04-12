Ime Udoka Ends Regular Season With Consecutive Coach Of The Month Honors

NESN Logo Sign In

Ime Udoka certainly found his groove in his debut season in charge.

The NBA on Tuesday named the Boston Celtics head coach the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for March and April 2022. Udoka thus ends his first regular season as an NBA head coach with back-to-back Coach of the Month honors, having also garnered the distinction in February.

The Celtics went 15-4 in the 19 games they played between the start of March and Sunday, when they ended the regular season. Boston hade the NBA’s best net rating (14.0) and offensive rating (123.4) and the second-best defensive rating (109.4) during that stretch, according to the Celtics.

Udoka’s first Coach of the Month nod made Celtics history, as he became the first Boston boss to win the honor in his rookie season as a head coach. Having now done so twice, don’t expect anyone to match that feat any time soon.