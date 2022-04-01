Ime Udoka Unsure How Celtics Will Handle Roster For Rest Of Regular Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics punched their ticket to the NBA playoffs on their day off Thursday, so many have begun to ask whether the starters will get some rest.

It’s not uncommon for teams to rest their stars ahead of the postseason to avoid risk of potential injury and to just get them some extra downtime after a long season.

The C’s are fighting for seeding from here on out, so head coach Ime Udoka isn’t quite sure just how the Celtics will handle the roster building going forward.

“It’s too early,” Udoka told reporters in his pregame press conference, per SI Now’s Bobby Krivitsky. “We’ve gone through different scenarios, but with the seeding being as close as it is, we haven’t determined anything yet.”

The Celtics sit third in the Eastern Conference standings, just two games back of the first-place Miami Heat.

Boston returns to action Friday night when it hosts the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.