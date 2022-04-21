Injury To Bucks’ Star Could Shake Up NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

If everything goes chalk in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, the Boston Celtics would see the Milwaukee Bucks in Eastern Conference semifinals.

But now the Bucks aren’t at full strength and are in jeopardy of not making it out of their first-round series with the Chicago Bulls due to an injury to their star forward.

Khris Middleton suffered a strained MCL in his left knee in Milwaukee’s Game 2 loss Wednesday night on its home floor and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Middleton will miss the remainder of the series.

Wojnarowksi added that Middleton will be re-evaluated in two weeks and there would be a more definitive timetable for his return if the Bucks are able to get past the Bulls.

Milwaukee faces Chicago in Game 3 on Friday with the series tied at 1-1. The Celtics went 2-1 against the Bulls in the regular season and split their four games versus the Bucks.