Ben Simmons Reportedly Will Miss Game 4 Vs. Celtics; NBA Insider Hints Why

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons reportedly was set to return from his season-long back injury for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.

While Nets coach Steve Nash did object to having a specific timeline, NBA insiders are standing by their initial reporting. If the Nets did in fact plan on bringing back the defensive star, those plans have been taken off the table.

“Nets are listing Ben Simmons as OUT for Game 4 vs. Celtics,” The Atheltic’s Shams Charania tweeted on Sunday. “A surprise as Simmons had been expected to play Monday as long as rehab was on course.”

Another insider stepped in to provide some background as to what happened to the Nets’ trade deadline acquisition, who has yet to play a minute for Brooklyn.

“The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court (Saturday) Simmons says he awoke with back soreness (Sunday),” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted. “In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he’ll remain out for Game 4.”

The Nets are on the brink of elimination and the Celtics now are fully healthy with center Robert Williams no longer listed on Boston’s injury report.

Game 4 between the Nets and Celtics is set for Monday at Barclays Center at 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics are one win away from a series sweep with Simmons on the shelf.