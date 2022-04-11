Insider Gives Favorable Outlook For Patriots In Seven-Round Mock Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have some holes to fill after some key departures this offseason, and now gear up for the 2022 NFL Draft with hopes of filling the void.

One analyst, ESPN’s Jordan Reid, was able to put together a full 2022 NFL Mock Draft, which yielded a favorable return for the Patriots.

Here is how Reid’s selections went for the Patriots:

No. 21: Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd

No. 54: Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III

No. 85: Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis

No. 127: North Carolina offensive tackle Joshua Ezeudu

No. 158: Miami (OH) safety Sterling Weatherford

No. 200: Minnesota defensive end Esezi Otemewo

No 210: Coastal Carolina wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh

Lloyd has been a common pick to land with the Patriots in mock drafts.

“Lloyd is rangy when scraping over the top while also providing value as a blitzer,” Reid wrote. “He has a game that revolves around speed and instincts and could be an ideal selection for New England.”

Reid then mocked Metchie, a shifty receiver that already has a strong rapport with second-year quarterback Mac Jones, to the Patriots.