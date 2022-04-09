Is Four-Minute Man Gerrit Cole Really Mad About Red Sox-Yankees Brief Delay?

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole was ticked off before he even stepped on the rubber for Friday’s season-opener against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
Cole, after all, had to wait an extra four minutes to throw his first pitch of the season given that well-known Yankee fan Billy Crystal took the hill prior to throw the ceremonial first pitch. Cole was caught on video hurrying the festivities along, even seemingly shouting “Let’s go! Let’s (expletive) go!” from the top step of the dugout.
Cole, while speaking to reporters after going four innings in New York’s eventual 6-5 win in extra innings, expressed his discontent in the delay.
“That was an unforeseen challenge,” Cole said of the, again, four-minute delay, per the New York Daily News. “The festivities got a little away from the schedule.”
Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch shared how first pitch was delayed from 1:08 p.m. ET to 1:12 p.m. ET.
Cole, as shared by the Daily News, went on to explain the delay was like “You expect something and you don’t get it.”
That wasn’t the only thing Cole didn’t get either, as Boston roughed up the right-hander for three earned runs on three hits and one walk in four frames, prohibiting him from getting the win in his first start.
The second of three games between the Red Sox and Yankees will take place Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN following an hour of pregame coverage.
…. Hopefully for Cole’s sake that one doesn’t start at 4:09 p.m. ET.