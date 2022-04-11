Is Franchy Cordero Ready To Potentially Make Impact On Red Sox?

NESN Logo Sign In

Worcester Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero was acquired as part of a five-play package in the Andrew Benintendi deal. He came with high expectations, as a player with an unmatched combination of speed and power.

Last season for Boston, Cordero hit just .189 with six doubles, a home run and a horrendous 51 to 8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 48 games.

After an underwhelming start to his Red Sox career, he appeared to find his swing with the Worcester Red Sox. In 78 games, Cordero hit .300 with 24 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs with 56 RBIs. His biggest issue continued to be his strikeout-to-walk ratio, with 94 strikeouts and 42 walks.

After an overall strong showing with the WooSox in 2021, Cordero entered 2022 on fire. In the shorted spring training the 27-year-old hit .478 in 24 plate appearances.

Through six games in Worcester, the outfielder is hitting .385 with a pair of doubles and three home runs.

His power might be shown on a more consistent basis this season, and his average has been impressive thus far but he still has a 12 to 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, which needs to improve.

The Red Sox only truly have three outfieders: Alex Verdugo, Jackie Bradley Jr, and Kiké Hernández. J.D. Martinez is the designated hitter against right-handed hitting and Christian Arroyo just made his first start in the outfield at any level on Sunday.