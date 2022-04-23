It Sure Was Good Rafael Devers Hit This Home Run On The Road

Rafael Devers launched a home run in the third inning Friday to give the Boston Red Sox a 3-1 lead against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
That last bit — the location — is the most important part of that sentence. Devers sent an 84.2 mph cutter from Corey Kluber soaring 380 feet to right field. That’s enough for a home run in 29 of the 30 Major League Baseball ballparks, according to the Twitter account @would_it_dong, which tracks home runs leaguewide.
The only one it’s not? Yep, good old historic Fenway Park.
You’ve got to love it — and love it even more since this was a road game.