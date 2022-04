NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox got off to a slow start in their opening game against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning entered the game hot, holding a perfect game through four innings. In the top of the fifth, designated hitter J.D. Martinez turned the game upside down, launching his first home run of the season to tie the game 1-all.

Through five, Martinez had the only hit on the Red Sox.