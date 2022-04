NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez is back in the lineup.

The Boston Red Sox head to Toronto for a four-game series with the Blue Jays beginning Monday night with the hopes of finding some footing after their recent tough stretch.

Martinez’s return can hopefully give the Red Sox a jolt as he will be the designated hitter and bat fifth.

