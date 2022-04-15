Jackie Bradley Jr. Makes Return To Fenway Park, Receives Loudest Ovation

NESN Logo Sign In

2021 was not the best year for Jackie Bradley Jr., but 2022 is offering a welcome beginning for the Boston Red Sox outfielder.

After a year away from the team, Bradley Jr. got the start in the Red Sox’s home opener against the Minnesota Twins. Bradley Jr. was met with the loudest cheers out of everyone from the Fenway Park crowd, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

Bradley signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021, but the Red Sox traded a package that included Hunter Renfroe for the 31-year-old, bringing him back to the team. Bradley Jr. hopes to rebound from his 2021 season and help bring success to the Red Sox in his second run with the team.

It feels normal,” he said during spring training via MassLive. “I’m only one year removed. It feels the same.”

Bradley has delivered memorable moments in his Red Sox career, including in 2018 where he won American League Championship Series MVP.

“Let?s do it. Another opportunity,” Bradley said. “I’m ready to compete.”

So far into the young season, Bradley has batted .133 and brought in 3 RBIs.