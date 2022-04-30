Jake DeBrusk Scores, Bruins Lose Regular-Season Finale Vs. Maple Leafs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins will not be playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs.

Boston dropped its regular-season finale to the Maple Leafs on Friday night, falling 5-2 with the majority of their top players resting. The Bruins will prepare to play the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.

Jake DeBrusk was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and managed to score the second of two goals for the Black and Gold in their loss.

