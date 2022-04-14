Jaylen Brown Discusses Fasting During Ramadan Ahead Of Celtics-Nets Series

NESN Logo Sign In

Making sure you’re hydrated and your body is in the best shape it can be ahead of the playoffs is an important part of the basketball season. But for Jaylen Brown, some things are bigger than basketball.

The Boston Celtics forward is fasting for Ramadan. That means for the month of April, Brown will not eat or drink from sunrise to sunset. Kyrie Irving also is fasting for Ramadan as his Brooklyn Nets prepare to begin their playoff series against Boston on Sunday.

It may seem daunting to not have one of your star players eat or drink before games, but Brown shed some light into why it’s so important to him.

“Ramadan is something special,” Brown told reporters Thursday, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “It’s something that’s saved my life in a lot of ways. So shoutout to all the people who are participating and shoutout to everybody who shows respect because, in reality, some things are bigger than basketball.

“… Ramadan is a special moment, a special time. Definitely relating your relationship with God and your relationship through adversity, persevering through distractions and any negativity, anything that pulls you away from being your higher self.”

The Celtics and Nets play Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.