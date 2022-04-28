Jaylen Brown Expected To Play In Celtics-Bucks Game 1 Despite Hamstring Tightness

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics expect to have a full roster when they begin their Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon.

But just because the roster will be full doesn’t mean it will be completely healthy.

Robert Williams, who returned in Game 3 of the first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets about a week ahead of schedule from a torn meniscus, is “physically fine” but does not have all of his wind in his sails.

Then there’s Jaylen Brown who’s dealing with a tight hamstring that president of basketball operations Brad Stevens admitted is concerning.

Still, Brown is expected to play in Game 1, he just will be monitored throughout the week

“We’re waiting to see how he reacts to certain things this week,” head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Thursday, per MassLive’s Brian Robb. “He had some tightness in-game. He had the days off and kind of got looked back and he’s getting worked on. We’ll see how he reacts to that throughout the week.”

Of course, having Brown as close to as 100% as possible will be crucial for the Celtics if they want to eliminate a tough Bucks team.