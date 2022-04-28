Jaylen Brown’s Hamstring A ‘Concern’ For Celtics? Brad Stevens Explains

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka on Wednesday downplayed the severity of Jaylen Brown’s hamstring injury, indicating the swingman was fine in wake of Boston’s first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets.

Still, it’s something the team intends to monitor ahead of its second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

“Yeah, I mean, there’s some concern,” Stevens said Thursday during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich.” “He was definitely tight, even the next day (after the Celtics’ Game 4 win over the Nets on Monday). So, we’re going to tread lightly this week as we have a couple of days off and then see how he’s doing. But I think it’s certainly something that we’re going to be all over, and hamstrings are nothing to play around with. He certainly felt it a little bit the next day.”

Brown made a few ears perk up Monday night when he told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin after the Celtics’ Game 4 victory over the Nets at Barclays Center that he dealt with “some hamstring problems” going into the second half.

It wasn’t necessarily cause for panic, as Brown said he was “all right” and that he expected to be “fine for the next one.” But the comments were somewhat startling given Brown’s importance to the Celtics, and it’s a situation that bears watching as Boston prepares for its next playoff test.

“Well, from my perspective, I listen to the report from our head of performance and the physiotherapists that treat him, and we’re constantly in contact with them, and we get constant updates and constant reports,” Stevens said Thursday. “Jaylen’s a big part of that process. Scans are always taken if necessary, all that stuff. So, there’s a whole long process, and when you say, ‘How do you treat him?’ I listen to the experts and whatever timeline I’m given. I answer questions on the radio about it and act like I know what I’m talking about from a medical perspective.”

All told, the discomfort Brown felt earlier this week might not hinder his performance as the Celtics continue their postseason journey. It’s certainly a less-than-ideal development, though, and, if nothing else, serves as a reminder of the role luck plays in a team’s quest to reach the NBA Finals.