Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams Good To Go For Celtics-Bucks Game 1

The Boston Celtics begin their Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon, and it appears they are going to have a fully healthy roster.

Jaylen Brown was dealing with some hamstring tightness that president of basketball operations Brad Stevens admitted was concerning while Robert Williams, though physically fine, didn’t have all the wind in his sails after returning from a torn meniscus about a week ahead of schedule in Game 3 of of the Celtics’ first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets.

“Anytime you deal with a lingering injury, you’re going to be precautious and careful,” Brown told reporters Saturday, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “But I think I’m going to be OK.”

Williams, understandably, did have a minutes restriction, but he has been impressing Grant Williams this week in practice.

“Rob looks great,” Williams told reporters. “He’s running, moving around well. It’s great to hear he’s having no pain, too. That’s exciting. Just being able to be out there with him is kind of cool to be on the court. Missing Rob, we know what he brings.”

The Bucks on the other hand will not be at full strength. Khris Middleton is expected to miss the entire series against the Celtics, but Milwaukee still will be a tough test for Boston if it was wants to advance in the playoffs.

Celtics-Bucks tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.