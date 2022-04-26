Jayson Tatum Is Certified Monster And Other Celtics-Nets Parting Shots

— Ime Udoka pantsed Steve Nash. We only needed two games to start showering Udoka with the praise, as the Celtics coach took full advantage of his institutional Nets knowledge to scheme up a game plan that kept Brooklyn’s stars in check. Durant and to a lesser extent, Irving, got theirs, but it was far from efficient and it was not easy whatsoever. On the other side, what sort of adjustment did the Nets ever make?

Nash seemingly is being skipped in the dessert line when it comes to slicing up the blame pie, but it was an unimpressive showing from him. The best thing about coaching a team like the Nets or the Lakers might not be the fact you get to lead a team with bona fide superstars. Unless you’re the clear-cut, No. 1 reason the team lost, you’re almost never going to get the amount of blame you deserve (at least from anyone outside your locker room). Sure, you’ll be sent packing in a potentially quick and unjust manner (see: Vogel, Frank), but you’ll at least get sympathy. You’ll find no such sympathy here for Nash, though, despite the shortcomings of Irving and the absence of Ben Simmons. Udoka put Nash in a blender. Makes you wonder why anyone who made $150 million playing basketball would want to come back and deal with this.

— The Scott Foster thing was totally overblown, and it probably says a lot about our society that we get so hung up on something like that. If the Celtics did their job Monday night, they were going to win the game. Brooklyn took 29 free throws compared to Boston’s 22, which felt like it was right in line with how the game was played. The Tatum foul-out call was truly horrendous, but that happens. You’ve gotta think, however, the Celtics didn’t pay much attention if any at all to who was blowing the whistle ahead of Game 4. That’s wasted brainpower, and it removes focus from the important things like gameplan assignments. That hasn’t always been the case with these Celtics, so that’s even more credit to Udoka, whose resolve does seem rather impenetrable.

— Marcus Smart continues to Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard continues to creep up the all-time league leader list for “No, no, no ? great play!” moments. His fourth-quarter performance Monday night was one of his best. He scored 10 points, relishing the fact he needed to step up with Tatum in foul trouble and eventually fouled out. Smart also ended up having one of the sneaky-big plays of the game when he decided to hound Durant near midcourt in the final minute, eventually fouling the Nets superstar. The play ended up looking quite smart with Durant missing one of two free throws, and it also spoke to a relentless effort to bother the future Hall of Famer. You might as well put “relentless bother” on Smart’s basketball tombstone.

— The Celtics might not win the NBA title. They might not even win their second-round series against Milwaukee. What seems fairly evident based not only on these four games but the two or three months that preceded them is Boston is unlikely to get beat because a) they’re playing dumb and b) they’re not buying in. That intangible thing that has dogged them for literal years and even reared its head in the first half of the season appears to be gone. Maybe it comes back, but it would be truly surprising and disheartening for the Celtics to lose a series moving forward for any reason other than they were simply outplayed.