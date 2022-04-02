Jayson Tatum Returns To Celtics’ Injury Report Before Wizards Game

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s a chance — albeit a small one — that Jayson Tatum may be on the sidelines Sunday when the Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards at TD Garden.

Tatum was listed on the Celtics’ injury report Saturday. The star forward is probable with right patella tendinopathy, the same injury that has landed him on the list recently and even kept him out of Monday’s road loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics already have clinched a playoff spot and now are battling for seeding. However, if there’s any game to be missing major stars, it may be one against the lowly Washington Wizards, who are 34-43 and currently 11th in the Eastern Conference. The Chicago Bulls (fifth in the East), Milwaukee Bucks (second in the East) and Memphis Grizzlies (second in the Western Conference) remain on the schedule for Boston.

Nik Stauskas also remains out with a right ankle sprain, while Robert Williams III was a given as the center is recovering from knee surgery. Williams’ timeline for return is four to six weeks.