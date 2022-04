NESN Logo Sign In

Jeff Carter is filling in nicely for Evgeni Malkin.

The Boston Bruins will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second time in three games. In the last matchup Saturday, the Bruins escaped with a 2-1 victory.

Carter has 41 points on the season, including 18 goals. The center has filled in as the second-line center since Malkin’s suspension.

For more on Carter, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.