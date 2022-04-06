Jeremy Swayman Going Through First Rough Patch With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman is human after all.

The Bruins goalie had another rough start Tuesday night in Boston’s 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesar’s Arena. Swayman made 24 saves on 28 shots and wasn’t able to bail the Bruins out like he’s done in the past.

Swayman is in the middle of the worst stretch of his young career. He went on a tear after getting called out by head coach Bruce Cassidy after a tough showing Feb. 8 against the Pittsburgh Penguins but since has cooled down.

The 23-year-old probably would like a few goals back from Tuesday night, especially one from Jakub Vrana in the third period to give the Red Wings a little insurance over the Bruins.

Even though the defense didn’t do much to help Swayman, it’s in those times when the Bruins needed Swayman to make a timely save.

“Their goaltender was excellent, and defensively we had a couple of guys in the second and third period that had a tough time,” Cassidy told reporters of Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, who faced a whopping 50 shots, per team-provided audio. “We expect better, and we expect our goalie to bail us out at times too.”

Swayman has given up 12 goals in his last three starts. In his starts against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Red Wings, he’s given up at least four goals. It’s uncharacteristic of Swayman, but he was bound to go through a rough patch at some point.