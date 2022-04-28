Jeremy Wu-Yelland, Red Sox Prospect, Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Wu-Yelland has hit a roadblock in his ascent up the Boston Red Sox organization.

The Red Sox pitching prospect underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, SoxProspects.com’s Chris Hatfield confirmed via Twitter, per MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith. Wu-Yelland, whom the Red Sox selected in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft, vows to return to action quickly.

“be back soon..???????,” he wrote Thursday in a Tweet.

Wu-Yelland, 22, spent most of last season in Low-A Salem but reached High-A Greenville toward the end of the campaign. He went 2-4 with a 3.91 ERA in 23 starts in 2021, his first professional season.

He told MassLive.com during spring training back issues plagued him late in the 2021 season and carried into 2022. His injury problems have mounted dramatically, and he likely will miss the rest of the season in order to recover fully from Tommy John surgery.