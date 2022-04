NESN Logo Sign In

Jesper Froden made quite the impact Thursday night after joining the Boston Bruins from AHL Providence earlier in the day.

Froden scored his first NHL goal in the first period of Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Senators to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead at TD Garden.

Welcome to the show, Jesper Frödén! pic.twitter.com/mfNSWbrxhF — NESN (@NESN) April 15, 2022

The 27-year-old was skating in his sixth NHL game, all of which came this season with Boston. Froden last appeared on March 3 in a win against the Vegas Golden Knights.