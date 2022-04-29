Jets Draftee Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner Reps Ridiculous Chain To NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner will not be needing to borrow a turnover chain should the New York Jets opt to have one entering the 2022 campaign.

Gardner, who was selected No. 4 overall by the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, was wearing a rather ridiculous pair of chains to go along with his light blue suit. One of Gardner’s chains was simply “SAUCE” while the other was a sparking bottle of, well, sauce. Prior to the draft getting started, Gardner said on ESPN if he was to have his choice of what sauce it would be it would be barbeque.

“You can’t have too much sauce,” the Cincinnati product said during the NFL Network broadcast after being selected.

Check it out:

Sauce Gardner really arrived at the draft with iced-out sauce bottle chain ? @iamSauceGardner



(via @GoBEARCATS) pic.twitter.com/8ljFTwKHyU — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2022

Gardner was the second cornerback selected in the NFL draft with LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. going to the Houston Texans one pick before the Cincinnati product.