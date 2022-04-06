New Pit Stop Innovations Reveal NASCAR Hasn’t Totally Lost Its Soul

NESN Logo Sign In

NASCAR doesn’t sound the same anymore. That’s the biggest thing that’s struck me watching the NASCAR Cup Series this season.

Over the past several years, the sport has gradually phased out many of the elements that were once central to the experience. Lower horsepower engines, higher downforce, electronic dashboards and more have transformed what once at least marginally resembled traditional stock car racing into just another sportscar circuit clone.

After tolerating all that, it didn’t quite occur to me why this year felt even more different until a couple weeks ago at Atlanta Motor Speedway, when the telecast showed a car pull into its pitbox. Even with an ambient microphone picking up the audio, the entire pitstop was so quiet.

The aggressive BVZZT BVZZT BVZZT BVZZT BVZZT of the air wrench undoing and replacing the old five-lugnut steel wheels was replaced by the smooth WHRRRRRR of the new single-lug wheels. It was a tiny, insignificant thing that 99% of the audience probably never noticed, but for me, the silence was deafening. This wasn’t NASCAR.

In an effort to control costs, keep teams liquid and attract new manufacturers, NASCAR has spent much of the last decade standardizing and paring down its racing products. It’s a past-due and needed effort in a sport in which the costs of competing have spiraled out of control since the days of fabricating every piece of a car in a shop, with the only computer involved in the process being a pocket calculator.

It’s been necessary, but still tough to get used to. Familiar faces like Matt Kenseth and Carl Edwards were shuffled out of the sport before their times, and where each driver once had their own particular driving style, the new racing packages forced every driver to race essentially the same. The uncomfortable resemblance to IMSA, where races seem to be won in the lab during the week, rather than on the track, and the drivers are literally interchangeable (as in, they interchange drivers multiple times during endurance races), was difficult to ignore.

Then came last Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway, and I was comforted by the realization that one element of NASCAR can’t be easily killed.