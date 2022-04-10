José Iglesias Has Emotional Reaction Due To First Hit After Father’s Death

NESN Logo Sign In

Colorado Rockies shortstop José Iglesias, a former member of the Boston Red Sox, became visibly emotional Saturday after slapping a second-inning single against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field.

It was the first hit by Iglesias since the death of his father a few weeks ago. The Rockies shared the video while noting how Iglesias’ father watched every at bat of his career.

In a show of sportsmanship, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman embraced Iglesias at the bag.

Iglesias, who made two different stints in Boston (2011-12, 2021), signed with the Rockies this offseason.