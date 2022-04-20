Julian Edelman Reacts To DeVante Parker Apparently Taking His Old Number

DeVante Parker might have Patriots fans thinking about Julian Edelman this season, and not because he’s a similar player.
Parker, recently acquired by New England in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, used Instagram on Wednesday to share a (fake) photo of himself in a Patriots uniform. The photo shows the veteran receiver wearing No. 11, last worn in Foxboro by Edelman, one of the best receivers in Patriots history.
Take a look:
So, how does Edelman feel about all of this?
Here’s his reaction:
It’s worth noting that the Patriots haven’t officially revealed what number Parker will wear in 2022. It’s entirely possible that he simply liked the photo, and shared it.
Either way, if he can stay healthy, Parker has an opportunity to make the Patriots passing game as productive as it’s been in nearly a decade.