Kansas Mounts Massive Comeback Over North Carolina In March Madness Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

March Madness always promises to bring drama, and this year did not disappoint.

In what looked to be a rare blowout in the NCAA Tournament Final, the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels looked to have an upset in hand over the No. 1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks.

The Tar Heels led by as much as 16 points in the first half and entered halftime up 15.

After some second-half heroics, the Jayhawks mounted an insane comeback to defeat the Tar Heels 72-69. The comeback was the largest in National Championship history according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Kansas, down by as many as 16 in the first half, completes the largest comeback win in National Championship history.



This is the Jayhawks' 4th national title, tied for the 6th-most all-time. pic.twitter.com/5L40Kqs7Pm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 5, 2022

The Jayhawks capped off their 34-6 season with a National Championship run that ended in a historic fashion.