Kansas Mounts Massive Comeback Over North Carolina In March Madness Finale

March Madness always promises to bring drama, and this year did not disappoint.
In what looked to be a rare blowout in the NCAA Tournament Final, the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels looked to have an upset in hand over the No. 1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks.
The Tar Heels led by as much as 16 points in the first half and entered halftime up 15.
After some second-half heroics, the Jayhawks mounted an insane comeback to defeat the Tar Heels 72-69. The comeback was the largest in National Championship history according to ESPN Stats & Info.
The Jayhawks capped off their 34-6 season with a National Championship run that ended in a historic fashion.