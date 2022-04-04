Kansas Vs. North Carolina Live Stream: Watch National Title Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

A new king of men’s college basketball will be crowned Monday night in New Orleans.

Kansas and North Carolina are set to meet for the championship game of the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels won the East despite being the eighth seed in the region and reached the sport’s biggest stage with a Final Four win over longtime rival Duke. The top-seeded Jayhawks raced through the Midwest Region and knocked off Villanova on Saturday.

Both blue-blood programs will be looking to add to their respective trophy cases. A UNC win would give the school its seventh men’s national title, while Kansas is trying to earn the hardware for the fourth time.

Here’s how to watch Monday night’s Kansas-North Carolina game online and on TV:

When: Monday, April 4 at 9:20 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS.com