Kendrick Bourne Looks Ahead To Patriots’ 2022 Season In New Instagram

Some of the most important members of the Patriots offense aren’t waiting until minicamp to work together in preparation for the 2022 NFL season.

Tampa Bay has been the site of two New England player-led workouts this week. Mac Jones congregated with Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and J.J. Taylor on Tuesday, and the group was joined by Patriots newcomer DeVante Parker on Wednesday.

Bourne, who’s set to enter his second season in Foxboro, offered glimpses into the offseason training sessions via his official Instagram. The wide receiver’s most recent post shed light on his high hopes for the upcoming campaign.

“It’s gonna be a year to remember!” Bourne captioned the post.

The photo also drew responses from Jones and Parker.

“Blessed keep being you bro let’s ride,” New England’s second-year quarterback dropped in the comment section, while Parker added, “Blessing to work wit y’all boys.”

Jones and company are wise to be putting in extra work leading into the new season. The AFC, across the board, vastly improved over the offseason, meaning the Patriots will have their work cut out for them in trying to return to the playoffs.