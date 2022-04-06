Kendrick Perkins Destroys Lakers For Not Reaching NBA Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 season as one of the odds-on favorites to win the Finals.

Well, we now know for sure that LeBron James and company won’t be raising the Larry O’Brien Trophy in early June.

The Lakers officially were eliminated from playoff contention — including eligibility for the play-in tournament — with Tuesday’s loss to the Suns in Phoenix. It marked the seventh consecutive defeat for the Purple and Gold, who enter Wednesday’s slate of games 11th in the Western Conference with a 31-48 record.

Some of Los Angeles’ underwhelming season can be credited to a slew of injuries. But Kendrick Perkins clearly doesn’t view that as a valid excuse for the Lakers not qualifying for the postseason.

“This Lakers team not making the playoffs is one the Biggest Disappointments in NBA HISTORY!!! It’s one thing to underachieve in the Playoffs but to not make it at all is RIDICULOUS. Carry on….,” Perkins tweeted.

“The Lakers really TRICKED me! They really had me thinking they were about to do this and do that and my big dumb really felt for it. They fact that they are 17 games under .500 is making my damn skin crawl! They can’t get a pass on this one. Real Talk.”

Save for the 2020 playoffs that were held entirely in the Orlando bubble, the Lakers haven’t won a playoff series since the 2011-12 season.