Kendrick Perkins Doubles Down On Celtics ‘Punking’ Nets After Game 3

Kendrick Perkins continues to not mince his words when it comes to Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.

Perkins, the former Celtics big man and current NBA analyst, tore into the superstar-led Nets again Saturday after Brooklyn was pushed to the brink of elimination with Boston claiming a Game 3 victory at Barclays Center.

“Look, the Celtics have snatched the Nets’ soul,” Perkins said on NBC Sports Boston after the 109-103 verdict. “They are punking them. They’re punking KD. They did made Kevin Durant quit. He had no interest whatsoever in playing this game. He was not engaged. And think about this for a second: Some people really were saying that KD and Kyrie were the most-skilled duo of all time. And what did we just witness? We witnessed the Boston Celtics made both of those guys quit.”

Durant finished with merely 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field to go along with five turnovers in Saturday’s loss. Irving finished with an identical 16 points on a 6-for-17 mark from the field and 0-for-7 from long range.

The comments from Perkins came after he previously said the Celtics “punked” Durant following the superstar’s performance in Game 2. Durant now has scored a combined 66 points in three games against the Celtics while shooting 37% from the field with 5.7 turnovers per game.

“They are on KD’s heels like a pair of socks, and in Game 1 along with Game 2, they have really punked Kevin Durant,” Perkins previously said on ESPN.

The Celtics hold a 3-0 series lead with Brooklyn one loss away from starting its offseason. The Nets will host the Celtics for Game 4 on Monday.