Kendrick Perkins Gives Advice About Kyrie Irving To Celtics Fans

Celtics fans, as expected, were all over Kyrie Irving on Sunday when Boston and Brooklyn kicked off their first-round NBA playoff series.

Kendrick Perkins, however, believes Green Teamers should tread lightly with their Irving heckles as the best-of-seven set moves on.

While the Celtics and the Nets were engaged in a postseason classic, the former Boston big man took to Twitter to give the diehard fanbase some advice on how to receive the polarizing point guard.

“Boston Fans might wanna leave Kyrie alone,” Perkins tweeted. “They aren’t the ones that have to guard him! I’m just saying…”

There’s virtually no chance C’s fans heed Perkins’ advice, but it probably isn’t the worst suggestion. Boston supporters surely are giddy about “getting to” Irving, using his on-court antics as evidence that they’re in his head. But the fact of the matter is, Irving dropped a game-high 39 points in Game 1 and nearly dragged the Nets to victory in a contest where Kevin Durant wasn’t his usual self.

So yes, Irving obviously is hearing everything that is said to him at TD Garden. But the seven-time All-Star successfully used those jeers as fuel Sunday, and there’s reason to believe he’ll do so again Wednesday when the Atlantic Division rivals meet for Game 2.