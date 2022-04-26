Kevin Durant Claps Back At Charles Barkley With Instagram Story Posts

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Durant seems to believe there was a level of hypocrisy to Charles Barkley’s latest call-out.

Barkley recently accused Durant of being a “bus rider” rather than a “bus driver” on his NBA championship teams. In other words, the Hall of Famer believes KD wasn’t the best player and wasn’t challenged to do the majority of the heavy lifting on those dominant Golden State Warriors squads.

Durant ultimately responded to Barkley via Instagram on Tuesday morning. The two-time Finals MVP reminded the basketball world that Barkley had no shortage of superstar teammates over the course of his 16-year NBA career. Between stints with the Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers, Barkley played alongside the likes of Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, Julius Erving and Moses Malone.

“Where would Chuck be without the big homies,” Durant captioned one of the posts.

It’s ultimately a shaky argument, as Durant’s NBA résumé speaks for itself. If anything, it reeks of Barkley projecting bitterness about never winning a championship.