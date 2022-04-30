Kevin Harris Highlights: Watch Video Of Bulldozing Patriots Running Back

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots entered the 2022 NFL Draft with a talented running back room.

That didn’t stop them from drafting two more on Day 3, with very different skill sets. After drafting the speedy South Dakota State product Pierre Strong Jr. in the fourth round, the Patriots went back to the well and selected South Carolina Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris in the sixth.

Harris is a bigger, power back, capable of finishing his runs by running through opponents. He doesn’t have the speed or finesse of Strong Jr., but he has plenty of juice.

Check out this highlight video to familiarize yourself with the newest Patriots power back:

Harris finished his college career with 1,977 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns, while adding 35 receptions for 274 yards and a touchdown in 27 games across three seasons.

The early-down runner will aid fellow namesake Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, who headline a loaded running back room.