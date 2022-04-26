Kyrie Irving Addressing Future With Nets Riled Up Celtics Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyrie Irving plans to stick around with the Nets rather than test the open market this NBA offseason.

Well, that’s what the polarizing point guard is saying, at least.

Irving vocalized his commitment to the Nets on Monday night after Brooklyn was swept by the second-seeded Boston Celtics.

“There’s no question about where I’m going and how this is going to happen,” Irving told reporters, per ESPN. “I’m here with (Kevin Durant), but also I’m here to build a great team. I’ve averaged this many points, done this many things. Individually, been recognized for my greatness, but at this point in my career, I really just want to be part of a great team. And just dominate that way and not really focus on any individual accolades and achievements. Just really build something special — that’s my focus going into the summer is just building with my teammates.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Irving has made his future plans abundantly clear. The seven-time All-Star in October 2018 claimed he wanted to stay with the Celtics long term only to ditch Boston for Brooklyn the following summer. Irving’s spurning of the C’s is the root of the fanbase’s hatred for the 30-year-old that still burns strong.

So when Irving announced his intention to re-sign with the Nets, Green Teamers jumped all over the soundbite.

When have I heard this before? https://t.co/fzncmbKbpV — drew obrien (@drewobrien_) April 26, 2022

It?s gonna be a LONG summer for the Nets hahahahaha. Can?t wait until Kyrie dips outta no where https://t.co/Drowj7ICsu — Adam ???? (@AdamRosenbucket) April 26, 2022

Heard this one before https://t.co/o2zSYDKJEQ — Noah (@noah_marks10) April 26, 2022

Kyrie also once said he?d re-sign in Boston. https://t.co/YvVVzZuQUs — Matt Langone (@MattLangone) April 26, 2022

Unlike the Celtics when Irving departed, the Nets don’t have a young core in place that yields optimism for the future. So while trying to support Irving isn’t always easy, Brooklyn fans seemingly have no other choice but to hope he stays put.