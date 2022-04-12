LeBron James Reportedly Would Be ‘Enthused’ By Lakers Hiring This Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

The Lakers reportedly are looking at Nick Nurse to potentially replace Frank Vogel, so one has to assume the Raptors head coach has the seal of approval from LeBron James.

But Nurse apparently isn’t the only coach who James is content with and maybe even eager to play under.

In a column published to The Athletic on Tuesday, Sam Amick floated another potential candidate to take over as Los Angeles’ head coach.

“And here’s a tidbit to monitor as the Lakers conduct their latest coaching search: Sources say James would be very enthused by the prospect of Mark Jackson landing the job,” Amick wrote. “But as history tells us, that doesn’t mean it will actually happen.”

Jackson hasn’t coached at any level, in any capacity, since he was fired by the Golden State Warriors following the 2013-14 season. The 57-year-old has stayed plugged in to the game, however, as he’s worked as an NBA analyst for ESPN since 2014.

Leading the Lakers would be a tough challenge for Jackson, or any other candidate. LA is coming off a disastrous season in which it failed to reach the playoffs and features a roster in dire need of changes. Perhaps most importantly, history has told us coaching a James-led team isn’t an easy task.