Linus Ullmark Excited To Play In Stanley Cup Playoffs For First Time

Linus Ullmark will experience playoff hockey for the first time in his NHL career next week, an opportunity he’s quite excited about.

The Bruins goalie stopped all 37 shots his former team put up in Boston’s 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. It was the first shutout of the season for Ullmark and his last start between the pipes in the regular season.

“There were a lot of emotions,” Ullmark told reporters after the game, per team-provided video. “Obviously playing your old team, it puts a more special feeling toward it.”

It’s unclear what Ullmark’s exact role will be for the Bruins when they embark on their Stanley Cup playoffs journey. Head coach Bruce Cassidy has been tight-lipped on who will be the starting goalie for Game 1, but Ullmark nonetheless is excited about being able to compete for the Cup after spending his first six seasons in Buffalo.

“I am excited. Whenever the thought has come into my head, I’m excited about the opportunity to play for the Cup,” Ullmark said. “That’s what everybody strives for, to have the opportunity. It means a lot that my hard work and lady luck has been on my side as well. To end up in a place like Boston with great teammates and a great organization that brings its A-game every single game, it’s been great. And it can only be better from now on as well.”

Ullmark will get the regular-season finale off as Jeremy Swayman will get the start against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night.