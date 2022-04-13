Liverpool Reaches Champions League Semifinal After Draw With Benfica

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool secured its place in the UEFA Champions League semifinals Wednesday night with a 3-3 draw with Benfica at Anfield.

Ibrahima Konate headed the Reds into the lead — just as he did in the first leg — following a Kostas Tsimikas corner, but Goncalo Ramos’ fizzed finish restored parity on the night soon after.

Ibrahima Konaté ONLY scores against Benfica. ? pic.twitter.com/z48NhsFAGh — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 13, 2022

Goncalo Ramos HIT that.



Benfica aren't giving up with out a fight. ? pic.twitter.com/SPSZEHmcIk — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 13, 2022

Diogo Jota teed up Roberto Firmino to restore the Reds’ advantage 10 minutes after the break before the Brazilian rasped in another with a side-foot volley from a Tsimikas free-kick.

Firmino. Crisp volley. Tie over. ? pic.twitter.com/vg9g1cCmHj — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 13, 2022

Benfica pulled another back when Roman Yaremchuk raced through and rounded Alisson Becker to net before Darwin Nunez made it all square on the evening, but the hosts moved into the last four 6-4 on aggregate.