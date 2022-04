NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool earned a place in theFA Cup final on Saturday afternoon with a 3-2 win over Manchester City.

A header from Ibrahima Konate and a double from Sadio Mane in the first half saw the Reds secure a spot in the competition’s showpiece event, which will take place May 14 at Wembley Stadium.

KONATE HEADS IT HOME TO PUT LIVERPOOL 1-0 UP OVER CITY ? pic.twitter.com/Pc3NvlLTGW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 16, 2022

MANE CATCHES ZACK STEFFEN SLEEPING ? pic.twitter.com/X7GYqHqB04 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 16, 2022

WHAT A FINISH BY MANE ?



LIVERPOOL ARE DOMINATING CITY 3-0! pic.twitter.com/6VpgGRzUt0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 16, 2022

Stop what you're doing and watch this angle of Liverpool's third goal against Man City.



THIS IS THE BEAUTIFUL GAME ? pic.twitter.com/wv69aEJDih — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 16, 2022

Despite a late City resurgence, with goals from Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva in the second period, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds booked another trip to the capital.