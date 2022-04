NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool swept Manchester United aside 4-0 on Tuesday at Anfield to hit the summit of the Premier League standings.

Goals from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane, alongside a Mohamed Salah double, saw Jürgen Klopp’s squad leapfrog Manchester City — next play Wednesday — into the top spot, taking a two-point advantage with six games remaining.

