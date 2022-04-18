Malcolm Butler Reveals New Detail About Patriots Super Bowl Benching

Malcolm Butler on Monday spoke with New England reporters for the first time since reuniting with the Patriots, and, nearly eight minutes into the virtual conference, he finally was asked the question.
Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal asked the veteran cornerback whether he had anything to say and/or reveal about his infamously mysterious Super Bowl LII benching. Butler, as he’s done ever since that fateful night in Minneapolis, took the high road.
“I ain’t got too much to say about that,” Butler said. ” … I’m trying to live in the present. You can’t think about the past all the time. I moved forward from that. I know (the topic will) always be there. I haven’t said anything to anybody about anything. You gonna have to keep doing your research or whatever you gotta do, because I’m here for the Patriots and I’m here to be peaceful.”
Much has been said about Butler’s benching, which many believe played a key role in New England losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s one of the more infamous storylines in NFL history, largely because the details of Butler’s benching remain unclear.
Has it been difficult for Butler to keep such a tight lid on the truth, whatever it might be?
“It wasn’t hard,” Butler said in a response to a question from NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. “Because, like I said, you keep business in-house.”
Butler then revealed a fascinating new detail about the immediate aftermath of his benching.
“I shared my feelings with Bill Belichick (right after the game). We had a talk about it like grown men. That’s what we did. That’s the past, I’m in the present now. … Can’t live in the past all the time.”
Butler added: “I’m glad me and him had a talk, and I’m glad to be back.”
That offseason, Butler signed a free-agent contract with the Tennessee Titans, who released him three years later. After signing with the Arizona Cardinals last offseason, Butler eventually retired before the start of the 2021 campaign due to personal reasons.
“At that time, I think I did what’s best for me and my family,” Butler said Monday about the retirement. “And, if you’re not prepared mentally, you can’t do nothing physically. So, I think I made the right decision by doing that.
“And I came out of retirement because I love the game of football.”
Now 32 years old, Butler is with the Patriots on a two-year deal. He seemingly has an opportunity to see real playing time in a secondary lacking a true top cornerback.