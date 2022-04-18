Malcolm Butler Reveals New Detail About Patriots Super Bowl Benching

NESN Logo Sign In

Malcolm Butler on Monday spoke with New England reporters for the first time since reuniting with the Patriots, and, nearly eight minutes into the virtual conference, he finally was asked the question.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal asked the veteran cornerback whether he had anything to say and/or reveal about his infamously mysterious Super Bowl LII benching. Butler, as he’s done ever since that fateful night in Minneapolis, took the high road.

“I ain’t got too much to say about that,” Butler said. ” … I’m trying to live in the present. You can’t think about the past all the time. I moved forward from that. I know (the topic will) always be there. I haven’t said anything to anybody about anything. You gonna have to keep doing your research or whatever you gotta do, because I’m here for the Patriots and I’m here to be peaceful.”

Much has been said about Butler’s benching, which many believe played a key role in New England losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s one of the more infamous storylines in NFL history, largely because the details of Butler’s benching remain unclear.

Has it been difficult for Butler to keep such a tight lid on the truth, whatever it might be?

“It wasn’t hard,” Butler said in a response to a question from NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. “Because, like I said, you keep business in-house.”