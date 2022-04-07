Marc McLaughlin May Benefit From David Pastrnak Absence Vs. Lightning

NESN Logo Sign In

An injury to David Pastrnak has paved the way for a promotion for Marc McLaughlin,

McLaughlin, the Boston College product and Billerica, Mass., native who got to make his NHL debut with his hometown Boston Bruins in front of friends and family at TD Garden, landed back in the lineup Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings. And with Pastrnak sidelined for Friday’s upcoming tilt with the Tampa Bay Lightning, McLaughlin got another big opportunity: he skated with the second line in Thursday’s practice.

The rookie had skated with the fourth line in both of his NHL appearances.

In offering his reasoning for moving McLaughlin — a natural center — up alongside Taylor Hall and Erik Haula, Cassidy praised the young forward’s play-making ability.

“He’s definitely a guy that can shoot the puck,” Cassidy said Thursday, via Eric Russo of BostonBruins.com. “Looks like he’s made some small area plays. Playing with that line, there is some of that involved. He can keep up. Give them a little bit of a net-front presence as well.”

McLaughlin didn’t seem starstruck by the idea of playing with two top players on one of Boston’s most productive lines while taking over for the team’s bonafide superstar.

“Obviously two really good players, high-end skills,” McLaughlin said. “Just trying to build a little chemistry if we go together (Friday night)?I think over time definitely will get a feel for it, but just going into it today, play my game, play hard, just be ready to shoot if they give it to me.”