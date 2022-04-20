Marcus Smart Honored For DPOY Before Game 2 Of Celtics Vs. Nets

Smart has also made the NBA All-Defensive team twice

by

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart won NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season on Monday.

The team held a brief pregame ceremony for Smart’s accomplishment before Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Hall of Famer Gary Payton was on hand, the last guard to win the award. Smart will need to be on his best defensive game as he juggles a pair of Nets superstars, forward Kevin Durant and guard Kyrie Irving.

Fortunately for Smart, the entire TD Garden will attempt to get inside Irving’s head.

More NBA:

Marcus Smart Honored For DPOY Before Game 2 Of Celtics Vs. Nets
Jerry Remy commemorative patch
Previous Article

How Red Sox Honored Broadcaster Jerry Remy Before Blue Jays Game

Picked For You

Related