Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown Became Instant Meme After Celtics-Nets Game 2

The Celtics put the finishing touches on their Game 2 win over the Nets on Wednesday in highlight-reel fashion.

Brooklyn was on life support with just over a minute to play in the fourth quarter when it trailed Boston by eight at TD Garden. Marcus Smart effectively put the game on ice when he received a Jayson Tatum pass beyond the arc, drove to his left and kissed a floater off the glass with his left hand as the 24-second clock expired.

Nets head coach Steve Nash took a timeout right as the ball went through the basket, which allowed Smart to admire his work. The new Defensive Player of the Year walked up court staring at his left hand and eventually was joined by Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown, who followed suit. It made for quite the still shot and unsurprisingly became the source of countless memes on Twitter.

Marcus smart said pic.twitter.com/gv6CvCRBx4 — TOYOTA'S VERY OWN (@BasketB0t) April 21, 2022

As an NBA fan I know what?s going on in this picture.



As a father I can?t help but wonder if Marcus Smart has a splinter pic.twitter.com/ZhUeWAovxT — Mello (@mello) April 21, 2022

Marcus Smart auditioning to be the next Glue Girl pic.twitter.com/XNLY0LvZ9f — Katie Davidson (@ByKatieDavidson) April 21, 2022

When your mom asks you about your report card #celtics pic.twitter.com/qyzC7XMjuC — Celtic Fan In LA (@CelticFanInLA) April 21, 2022

Smart (12 points) and Brown (team-high 22 points) were two of seven Celtics players who scored in double figures Wednesday night. Boston now owns a 2-0 series lead and it will try to put a stranglehold on the best-of-seven set Saturday night when it meets Brooklyn for Game 3.