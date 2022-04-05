Masters Tee Times: When Tiger Woods Will Get Started At Augusta National

Masters tee times are officially out, and if you’re a golf fan, you might want to keep Thursday morning open.

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday he planned to give it a go at Augusta National Golf Club, playing a competitive tournament for the first time since 2020. Shortly thereafter, the Masters released first-round tee times with Woods teeing off Thursday morning at 10:34 a.m. ET.

Woods will play alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann for the first two rounds.

Here are some of the notable Thursday Masters tee times with some jam-packed groupings on both sides of the draw.

10:23 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey
10:34 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann
10:45 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (amateur)
10:56 a.m.: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

1:30 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa
1:41 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm
1:52 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
2:03 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

Click here for the full list of Masters tee times and pairings >>

