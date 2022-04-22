Miguel Cabrera’s Chance At 3,000th Hit Ruined For Second Night In A Row

NESN Logo Sign In

Just when his 3,000th career hit milestone was within reach, it kept getting farther and farther away from Miguel Cabrera.

The Detroit Tigers legend is one hit away from history and has been since Thursday. He could have reached the milestone in that day’s game against the New York Yankees, but after going 0-for-3, he was intentionally walked in the eighth inning.

On Friday, Cabrera was set to have another opportunity — but the day’s game against the Colorado Rockies was rained out.

Now, Cabrera will have two games in which to log hit No. 3,000 on Saturday, as the Tigers and Rockies play a doubleheader to make up for the postponement.

When he does finally reach the milestone, Cabrera will be the 33rd player in Major League Baseball history to do so. He will be the seventh to have 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.