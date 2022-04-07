MLB Awards 2022: ‘Expert’ Picks For MVP, Cy Young, Rookie Of The Year

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s one thing we can say about Major League Baseball with absolute certainty: There’s no shortage of young stars to build the game around.

It seems every season someone new bursts onto the scene and immediately dazzles. The current talent pool across MLB is as impressive and as deep as it’s been in years, and perhaps no exercise highlights this reality more than trying to pinpoint which players will bring home hardware when the dust settles.

Our NESN Digital staff already offered their World Series predictions. Now, let’s move on to our “expert” picks for who will win MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year for the American League and National League in 2022.

Lauren Campbell

AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

NL MVP: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer, New York Mets

AL Rookie of the Year: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

NL Rookie of the Year: Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jenna Ciccotelli

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

NL MVP: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers