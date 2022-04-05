MLB.com Offers Bold Prediction For Bobby Dalbec Ahead Of Red Sox Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec had a stellar second half of 2021 for the Boston Red Sox. Will he be able to mirror that in 2022?

MLB.com on Monday released its bold prediction for each team ahead of Opening Day, and Red Sox writer Ian Browne offered up one for Dalbec.

Red Sox: Bobby Dalbec is going to hit 35-40 home runs

That would make him the slugging monster that many people felt he would be a year ago. In his rookie year, Dalbec endured his lumps and still went deep 25 times. Now he knows the rhythms and the adjustments it takes to succeed at the highest level. If Dalbec does consistent damage in the seventh spot in the batting order, the Red sox are going to be a team no pitching staff will want to face.

As Browne mentions, Dalbec finished the 2021 season with 25 home runs. If the first baseman can carry his strong spring training into the regular season, hitting 35 homers certainly will be in reach.

Dalbec is batting .333 in 13 games this spring and has had a strong spring training overall.

The Red Sox open their regular season Thursday afternoon on the road against the New York Yankees.