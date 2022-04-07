MLB’s Crazy American League East Projection Results In Four-Way Tie

NESN Logo Sign In

MLB released a record projection for all 30 and teams and the results were… interesting.

The thought-provoking experiment led to the creation of an incredible potential storyline down the road.

The MLB is predicting the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will all finish 88-74. The results were listed in that order, though it seems unlikely that they went through the process of projecting who would win tie breakers.

The MLB has done away with game 163, meaning that if this scenario were to come to fruition, advanced tie breakers would be used to decide the seeding. All four teams would make the postseason should this exact scenario actually happen, including the rest of the American League picture provided.

The Houston Astros were the only team with a higher projection than the AL East’s big four, coming in with a 90-72 record. The Chicago White Sox would round out the expanded playoff pool, with a familiar record of 88-74.