MLB’s Top 100 Players List Includes Four From Red Sox Roster

The Boston Red Sox boast a deep lineup that features a team of All-Stars and World Series champions, and four of them got recognized by MLB.com.

The site put out its annual Top 100 players list. To the surprise of probably no one, Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani came in at No. 1. But there were a few Red Sox players on that list, as well.

Rafael Devers came in at No. 22, Xander Bogaerts was No. 23, newcomer Trevor Story is No. 69 and J.D. Martinez rounds out the list at No. 79.

The four figure to play a crucial role for the Red Sox when the 2022 Major League Baseball season begins next week. An infield with Devers, Bogaerts and Story could be lethal, and we all know what Martinez can do when he gets hot at the plate.

The Red Sox open their season April 7 on the road against the New York Yankees.